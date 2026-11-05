Civic staff remove Vijay's cutouts in Chennai

19:48

C Joseph Viijay

Huge cutouts featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were removed by the civic staff in MRC Nagar in Chennai on Thursday, an official said.



The move was in sync with the state's policy decision to remove such structures hindering public, the official said.



YSRCP followers had put up cutouts welcoming Reddy and Vijay for a family wedding of the former CM.



It was not officially confirmed if Vijay would attend the high-profile event.



Supporters had erected large cutouts of the two leaders near the wedding venue. However, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers moved quickly to clear them because they directly violated the strict laws regulating public spaces.



"Also, coinciding with the northeast monsoon, the GCC has actively deployed workers to

remove dangerous hoarding frames and public banners across the city zones," the official added.