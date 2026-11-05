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Civic body removes huge cutouts of CM Vijay, Jagan Mohan Reddy in Chennai

Thu, 05 November 2026
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22:31
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Huge cutouts featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were removed by the civic staff in MRC Nagar here on Thursday, an official said.

The move was in sync with the state's policy decision to remove such structures hindering public, the official said.

YSRCP followers had put up cutouts welcoming Reddy and Vijay for a family wedding of the former Andhra CM.

Supporters had erected large cutouts of the two leaders near the wedding venue. However, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers moved quickly to clear them because they directly violated the strict laws regulating public spaces.

"Also, coinciding with the northeast monsoon, the GCC has actively deployed workers to remove dangerous hoarding frames and public banners across the city zones," the official added.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Vijay attended the grand wedding reception of Y S Anil Reddy's daughter (Shreya) at a private hotel here. Anil is Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin.

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