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Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip ASEAN Summit in Manila: Report

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping/File image
Chinese President Xi Jinping/File image
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang likely to represent Beijing at the regional gathering, according to a report by The Manila Times.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) shared this information on Wednesday while responding to reports about Xi's expected absence from the annual summit, which the Philippines is hosting this year.

"On the questions regarding the representative of China for Asean Summits, it is the Chinese Premier (Premier Li Qiang) who attends the Summits, not President Xi," DFA Assistant Secretary Dax Imperial said in a text message, according to The Manila Times.

Dax Imperial, who is also the DFA spokesperson on ASEAN affairs, said that China had followed this practice in recent years, with Li customarily leading the Chinese delegation to ASEAN-related summits.

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