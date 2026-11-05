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Chef Gaggan Anand's Restaurant Rated No 2 Globally

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Gaggan restaurant in Bangkok is known for its innovative Indian cuisine. Photo: Courtesy, Gaggan, Bangkok
Gaggan restaurant in Bangkok is known for its innovative Indian cuisine. Photo: Courtesy, Gaggan, Bangkok
Kolkata-born Chef Gaggan Anand's Bangkok-based restaurant Gaggan has been adjudged as the world's second best restaurant in the 50 Best Restaurants of 2026 list.

The Indian fine dining restaurant is ranked number 1 in Asia. 

Two restaurants in India feature in the list -- Masque in Mumbai at no 26 and NAAR in Kasuali at 49.

The annual ranking is by over 1,000 food writers, critics, chefs and other culinary experts across 27 regions.

-- REDIFF GET AHEAD

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