Chef Gaggan Anand's Restaurant Rated No 2 Globally

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Gaggan restaurant in Bangkok is known for its innovative Indian cuisine. Photo: Courtesy, Gaggan, Bangkok

Kolkata-born Chef Gaggan Anand's Bangkok-based restaurant Gaggan has been adjudged as the world's second best restaurant in the 50 Best Restaurants of 2026 list.





The Indian fine dining restaurant is ranked number 1 in Asia.





Two restaurants in India feature in the list -- Masque in Mumbai at no 26 and NAAR in Kasuali at 49.





The annual ranking is by over 1,000 food writers, critics, chefs and other culinary experts across 27 regions.





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