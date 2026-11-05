Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar held after encounter

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Kindly note that the image is used for representational purposes only; Photograph: Courtesy, Twitter





-- REDIFF NEWS

Chambal dacoit Kalli Gurjar, carrying a reward of Rs 80,000, was arrested with his accomplice, Ajay Gurjar, after an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday. Kalli was shot in the leg.The encounter happened at around 10 am in a forest area near Pahadi village.A Banmore police team that reached the forest area at around 10 am near Pahadi village following a tip-off was fired upon by Kalli's gang. In the ensuing gunfire police retaliated in self-defence injuring Kalli, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.Kalli was then taken to a local hospital where doctors said his condition was stable. His associate Ajay Gurjar was also arrested, while other gang members managed to escape during the encounter.A 12-bore gun and 50 live cartridges were recovered from Ajay.Kalli is wanted in around 20 serious cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, in Morena, Gwalior and Sheopur districts of MP. He is also wanted in Rajasthan.In a social media video posted about 20 days ago from outside Morena's Maheshwar temple, Kalli had challenged rival dacoit Karua Gurjar.