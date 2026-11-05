Buy 10 veggies at Rs 100 in TN this Diwali

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





Named after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the vegetable pack will be available across 218 selected cooperative outlets in Chennai from November 5 to 7.



Each eco-friendly pack weighs between 2.55 kg and 2.60 kg and the Rs 100 combo contains: onions: 500g, tomatoes: 500g, brinjal: 250g, potatoes: 250g, carrots: 200g, beans: 200g, green chillies: 100g, lemons: 100g, ginger: 50g and coconut: 1 piece (weighing 400g to 450g).



-- REDIFF NEWS

With the rising prices of vegetables, it would be quite helpful if any state government help its citizens find vegetables at nominal rates, especially during festivals.A curated combo of 10 essential kitchen vegetables for a highly subsidised price of Rs 100 ahead of Diwali is being offered to citizens of Tamil Nadu by its government.This 'Vetri Special Vegetable Pack' scheme will be in force for three days.