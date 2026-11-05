Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Buy 10 veggies at Rs 100 in TN this Diwali

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
13:00
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
With the rising prices of vegetables, it would be quite helpful if any state government help its citizens find vegetables at nominal rates, especially during festivals.

A curated combo of 10 essential kitchen vegetables for a highly subsidised price of Rs 100 ahead of Diwali is being offered to citizens of Tamil Nadu by its government. 

This 'Vetri Special Vegetable Pack' scheme will be in force for three days. 

Named after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the vegetable pack will be available across 218 selected cooperative outlets in Chennai from November 5 to 7.

Each eco-friendly pack weighs between 2.55 kg and 2.60 kg and the Rs 100 combo contains: onions: 500g, tomatoes: 500g, brinjal: 250g, potatoes: 250g, carrots: 200g, beans: 200g, green chillies: 100g, lemons: 100g, ginger: 50g and coconut: 1 piece (weighing 400g to 450g).

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
LIVE! Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention
Big SC order: 24-hr arrest deadline begins with detention

The Supreme Court has ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of detention, not from the time the police formally makes the arrest. This decision aims to...

Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul
Ramayana: Part 1 Review: All Scale No Soul

A shuddh desi epic told through the eyes of a Hollywood blockbuster -- the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's 195 minutes long yarn has more action than emotion on its mind, notes Sukanya Verma.

HC cuts sentence in Keenan-Reuben murder case, acquits 2
HC cuts sentence in Keenan-Reuben murder case, acquits 2

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Jitendra Rana for murder in the 2011 Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandez case, reducing his life sentence to 20 years. Two other accused, Sunil Both and Deepak Piwal, were acquitted of...

US sanctions Chandigarh couple for aiding Iran oil trade
US sanctions Chandigarh couple for aiding Iran oil trade

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned a Chandigarh-based couple, Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, and their network of companies. They are accused of providing false flags and certifications to support Iran's shadow...