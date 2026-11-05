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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 05 November 2026
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The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 2,009 points and the NSE Nifty surged 576 points on Thursday, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices and hopes of a resolution to the West Asia conflict after the results of the midterm elections, where American voters gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress.

Sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets also elevated optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 percent, to settle at 79,310.01. During the day, it soared 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 percent, to 79,470.03.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 576 points, or 2.40 percent, to end at 24,536.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance rallied 7.77 percent, followed by InterGlobe Aviation 5.80 percent, ICICI Bank 5.29 percent, Maruti 5.28 percent, Mahindra & Mahindra 5.15 percent and Bajaj Finserv 4.66 per cent.

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