Brave new world: Musk on US lawmaker wanting pause on AI

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Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has weighed in on a call by Arizona Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari to put the brakes on advanced artificial intelligence development, responding to her remarks with a brief post on X: "It's a Brave New World".



Musk's reaction came after Ansari called for tighter controls on the AI industry, arguing that regulating its rapid growth should be an immediate priority for Democrats.



"Top of the Democratic agenda on day 1 needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out-of-control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence," Ansari wrote.



Musk's remarks come amid a turbulent political week for the billionaire, who has also taken to X to mock the Republicans' poor showing in the 2026 US midterm elections. Despite his substantial financial backing for Republican candidates, Democrats made major gains, with projections indicating that they would regain control of both chambers of Congress.



In two separate posts, Musk joked about the possibility of moving data centres into space, writing, "Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now." He followed it up with another sarcastic remark: "Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time."



Musk was among the biggest financial backers of Republican candidates during the election campaign, spending around USD 250 million to support the party's congressional bids, NBC News reported.



One of his biggest political bets was on the Texas Senate race, where Republican candidate Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico. The result marked a significant Democratic victory in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold.



In his victory speech, Talarico invoked the biblical story of David taking on Goliath, portraying his campaign as a challenge to powerful opponents. He named Musk, President Donald Trump and the Washington, DC, establishment among the forces his campaign had taken on.