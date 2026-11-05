Boats capsize in T'gana lake, 10 SDRF personnel rescued

11:52

Image: @ANI/ X

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were deployed in two boats on the night of November 4, Wednesday, to rescue a group of fishermen stranded in the overflowing Bethupalli lake in Khammam district of Telangana.



However, their boats capsized in the lake that was beset with strong currents; however, the personnel managed to cling to the trees nearby before NDRF personnel rescued them in a night-long operation.



The fishermen, who were stranded in the lake, were rescued on Wednesday night itself.



-- REDIFF NEWS