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Blinkit ambulance to charge Rs 2,500 for non-emergency transfers

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Pic courtesy: @himanshu.aroraofficial
Pic courtesy: @himanshu.aroraofficial
Blinkit Ambulance has introduced a Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency transfers to discourage people from using its free emergency ambulance service for routine hospital visits and ensure that fully equipped ambulances are available for patients in critical condition.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said emergency transfers would continue to be free, while the fee for non-emergency trips would be collected after the journey. The charge, he said, would broadly match the rates offered by private ambulance operators.

In a post, Goyal said the service had handled around 42,000 cases over the past two years, including nearly 20,000 emergencies, without charging users.

He said the decision followed a rise in bookings for routine checkups, hospital visits and transfers from hospitals to homes, which could easily have been made using regular private transport.

"With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily," Goyal said.

He added that such bookings take fully equipped ambulances and their paramedics off the road, potentially leaving fewer vehicles available when someone needs urgent medical attention.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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