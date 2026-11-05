BJP seeks legal action against Jharkhand minister for 'anti-national' remark

23:28

Congress leader and Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari/ANI Photo

Jharkhand's opposition BJP on Thursday demanded that the Centre initiate legal action against senior Congress leader and health minister Irfan Ansari, terming his statement that the "situation (in India) will be worse than Bangladesh and Nepal" as anti-national.



The BJP accused the Congress of fostering anarchy in the country after its "failure" in the past three elections, quoting Ansari's alleged statement that "40-lakh youth are awaiting Rahul Gandhi's nod" for further action.



Ansari claimed that youth, farmers, the middle class, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are in trouble under the BJP regime and anger is building among them.



"I went to Delhi and spoke to students there. Forty lakh youth are out on the streets. They are waiting for just one command. They will not go beyond what Rahul Gandhi says. Rahul Gandhi held these young people back," he said.



If the Prime Minister does not become alert, an emergency-like situation will emerge in the country, he said, adding, "The situation will be worse than that of Bangladesh and Nepal."



BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "Irfan Ansari is speaking the language of anarchy, saying 40 lakh students will take to the streets and they are awaiting Rahul Gandhi's signal. The Congress has cleared its intention. After repeated failure in the past three elections, the Congress wants to foster anarchy."