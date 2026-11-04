BJP seeks another ministerial berth in Meghalaya after MLA count rises to 10

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A BJP minister in Meghalaya on Wednesday said that the party deserves another ministerial berth as it has become the second-largest party in the ruling coalition with 10 MLAs.



Veterinary minister Sanbor Shullai said BJP legislators would meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to press their demand.



The number of BJP MLAs increased from two to 10 after eight of the 12 UDP legislators joined the party in September.



Three of the remaining UDP MLAs defected to the NPP, the party led by the chief minister, last month. One of them was sworn in as a minister on Monday.



"The BJP has no objection to any NPP MLA being appointed as a minister, but as the second-largest party in the coalition, we should also be given due recognition," Shullai said.



The BJP now has two ministers in the Cabinet, and one of whom was a former UDP MLA.



He said the BJP consistently supported the NPP during difficult political situations since 2023, when other parties were attempting to form a coalition government without the NPP.