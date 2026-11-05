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BJP protests against bus fare hike in Karnataka, demands its immediate rollback

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Opposition BJP on Thursday held a protest here targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over the bus fare hike, and demanded its immediate rollback.

BJP leaders, led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, held a demonstration at the Kempegowda (Majestic) bus station holding placards and shouting slogans against the D K Shivakumar-led Congress government.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, deputy leader of Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, several party legislators and leaders participated in the protest.

A couple of party workers were seen wearing masks of CM Shivakumar and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh with begging bowls in their hands, during the protest.

Ashoka and other leaders distributed roses to commuters affected by the fare hike.

Speaking during the protest, Ashoka demanded Shivakumar's resignation, accusing him of "failing" to manage the transport department and run the government.

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