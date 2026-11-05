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Big SC ruling: 24-hour arrest deadline begins from detention, not formal arrest

Thu, 05 November 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the 24-hour deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of detention, and not from the time the police formally records the arrest.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar held that there can be no distinction between 'arrest' and 'detention' when applying Article 22(2) of the Constitution. It said allowing the police to leave out the period of detention before a formal arrest would go against the constitutional safeguard.

"The view that 24 hours begin only from the formal arrest is contrary to the constitutional mandate of Article 22(2) and Section 56 of the BNSS," the bench observed.

The court clarified that the only time that can be excluded from the 24-hour period is the time reasonably needed to travel from the place of arrest to the magistrate's court.

Time spent on inquiry, investigation, search or seizure before the formal arrest cannot be deducted while calculating the deadline, it said.

Article 22(2) of the Constitution requires every arrested person held in custody to be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours of arrest. The time needed to travel from the place of arrest to the court is excluded from this calculation.

The Supreme Court also disagreed with the views taken by the Orissa High Court in the Aryaman Pattanaik case, the Madras High Court in the Kannan case and the Kerala High Court in the Arun K Thomas case. These rulings had allowed the period of detention before formal arrest to be excluded when calculating the 24-hour deadline.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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