Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bengal govt to drop Singur chapter from school curriculum

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
09:08
image
The West Bengal government will introduce lessons on the life and contributions of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the school curriculum and drop the chapter on the Singur anti-land acquisition movement, School Education Minister Deepak Barman has said.

The revised syllabus, prepared by a committee, will place a greater emphasis on the state's history and its prominent personalities, he told reporters on Wednesday. "Mookerjee will find a mention in every textbook, with a brief introduction to his life and contributions."

The chapter on the Singur movement, which was part of the Class 8 syllabus, has been dropped. The committee has also recommended removing from Class 6 textbooks the chapter on the Kanyashree scheme, a flagship conditional cash transfer scheme of the previous Trinamool Congress government.

Information and Communication Technology will be introduced as a structured subject for students of Classes 5 to 8, with a prescribed syllabus.

Third-language textbooks will also be introduced for Classes 7 and 8.

The complete text of Vande Mataram will be printed at the beginning of each textbook. The quality of textbook paper has also been improved, the minister said.

On removing the 'no-detention' policy up to Class 9, Barman said discussions were underway, and a decision was expected shortly.

The government is also considering rescheduling the 2027 Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations to avoid a clash with the Census exercise, which will require the deployment of schoolteachers.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has proposed holding the Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations from March 2 to 16, instead of the earlier schedule of February 15 to 25.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to propose holding the fourth-semester Higher Secondary examinations after March 16, instead of the tentative January 22-February 23 schedule.

Barman said the proposals had been received and revised examination dates would be announced by next week.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! White House posts 'Never Surrender' after midterms rout
LIVE! White House posts 'Never Surrender' after midterms rout

'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'
'If Yogi Retains Power, It'll Be End Of The Opposition'

'In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is a minor player. The Samajwadi Party is the number two party.''Every time there are some good tidings for the Congress, it oversells itself. They need to be prudent about the number of seats they claim...

LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Ramayana: Part 1 Review
LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Ramayana: Part 1 Review

It's time for Ramayana! Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited spectacle finally opens in theatres this Diwali, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana. Join us for first-day, first-show reactions, early response and...

End Iran war: Vance charts own course after midterm rout
End Iran war: Vance charts own course after midterm rout

Following significant midterm election losses, US Vice President J D Vance is reportedly forming a new political alliance targeting disaffected Trump supporters for the 2028 presidential election, while President Donald Trump is...

Trump admits Iran war cost him midterms, but...
Trump admits Iran war cost him midterms, but...

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran largely contributed to Republican losses in the midterm elections due to rising gasoline prices. However, Trump remained defiant, stating he would undertake the action again as...