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As The Results Came In, Trump Was Furious

Thu, 05 November 2026
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IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Photograph: Reuters
Only Susie Wiles, his chief of staff, and Natalie Harp, his closest aide, were with Donald Trump as he watched the midterm election results on Fox News in his residence on the second floor of the White House.

Below, members of the cabinet like Secretary of State Marco Rubio had gathered, but they quickly dispersed as the results grew grim and grimer.

As it became clear that America had delivered Trump a stinging slap and an electoral rebuke the likes of which have not been witnessed this century, Trump was furious, blaming everyone in sight for the debacle -- Fox News, the losing candidates...

Whether he blamed Wiles -- who had assured him weeks ago that the Republicans would coast through -- is not known, but his inner circle believes that the chief of staff may be on her way out.

The night of the long knives is about to begin...

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