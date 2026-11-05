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Amish Shah wins Arizona, 6th Indian-American in House

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Indian-American physician Amish Shah has made history after becoming the first from the community to represent Arizona in Congress.

Shah, 48, claimed victory in the election for the US House of Representatives from Arizona's First Congressional District on Wednesday.


"Arizona, it's the honour of a lifetime to be your next congressman," Shah said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Shah became the sixth Indian American to be elected to the US House of Representatives.

Shah, a three-term member of the Arizona House of Representatives, defeated Republican Jay Feely, a former National Football League player, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Shah and Feely were locked in a close battle, with the Democrat bagging 52.49 per cent of the vote against his rival's 45.45 per cent. Decision Desk HQ called the race at 8:39 pm EST on Wednesday.

"It's not easy running for public office, and I commend Jay Feely on a hard-fought race," Shah said.

"To every voter in this district - I pledge to be a Representative for all of you, whether or not you voted for me," he said.

"Let's end the political toxicity and work on lowering costs, expanding health care coverage, solving our water crisis, and growing our economy," he said, adding that "Now it's time to get to work."

Shah made history as he became the first Indian-American to represent Arizona in Congress. By defeating Feely, Shah flipped a Republican-held seat.

Indian American Impact congratulated Shah on his victory in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

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