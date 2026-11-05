All Entities Should Conduct AI Security Audit: Cert-In

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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





These factors include the severity of the AI-related security incident, the autonomy of the AI model or agent's decision-making, the sensitivity, scale, and exposure of the data impacted in the incident, and the possibility of reversing or recovering the data.



'The guidelines recognise that AI governance cannot be addressed solely through ethical principles or conventional cyb­e­rsecurity controls. Effective ass­u­rance requires organisational accountability, te­chnical testing, data and model governance, co­n­tinuous monitoring, human oversight, incident response and third-party assurance,' it said.



The risk tier for companies has been assigned on the basis of the depth, frequency, the independence of the audit conducted, the extent of documentation needed, among other factors such as the level of human oversight and the applicable monitoring, reporting and assurance requirements, the cybersecurity agency said.



Enterprises should conduct audits across nine domains, regardless of their risk category, including governance and accountability, data lifecycle, data quality and data privacy, AI model risk management, bias and fairness, and AI system explainability, the government's cybersecurity agency said.







-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard All enterprises conducting AI security audits must maintain a 180-day log retention with time synchronisation across all AI components to maintain forensic readiness, it said.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has released comprehensive guidelines for enterprise artificial intelligence security audits, stating that all AI-related security incidents across government and private entities must be reported to Cert-In within six hours.In its guidelines issued on We­dnesday, Cert-In said that all AI systems, regardless of the sector they serve, must be classified as low, moderate, high, or critical risk based on several factors.