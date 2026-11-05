Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

All Entities Should Conduct AI Security Audit: Cert-In

Thu, 05 November 2026
Share:
07:46
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has released comprehensive guidelines for enterprise artificial intelligence security audits, stating that all AI-related security incidents across government and private entities must be reported to Cert-In within six hours.

In its guidelines issued on We­dnesday, Cert-In said that all AI systems, regardless of the sector they serve, must be classified as low, moderate, high, or critical risk based on several factors. 

These factors include the severity of the AI-related security incident, the autonomy of the AI model or agent's decision-making, the sensitivity, scale, and exposure of the data impacted in the incident, and the possibility of reversing or recovering the data.

'The guidelines recognise that AI governance cannot be addressed solely through ethical principles or conventional cyb­e­rsecurity controls. Effective ass­u­rance requires organisational accountability, te­chnical testing, data and model governance, co­n­tinuous monitoring, human oversight, incident response and third-party assurance,' it said.

The risk tier for companies has been assigned on the basis of the depth, frequency, the independence of the audit conducted, the extent of documentation needed, among other factors such as the level of human oversight and the applicable monitoring, reporting and assurance requirements, the cybersecurity agency said.

Enterprises should conduct audits across nine domains, regardless of their risk category, including governance and accountability, data lifecycle, data quality and data privacy, AI model risk management, bias and fairness, and AI system explainability, the government's cybersecurity agency said. 

All enterprises conducting AI security audits must maintain a 180-day log retention with time synchronisation across all AI components to maintain forensic readiness, it said.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections
Meet the Indian-Americans who won US midterm elections

Several Indian-Americans have achieved significant victories in the US midterm elections, with five securing seats in the House of Representatives and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller winning re-election. The article profiles...

Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls
Ro Khanna to Pia Dandiya: How desis fared in US midterm polls

Indian-American Democratic lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam, and Pramila Jayapal have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives, with Pia Dandiya making her debut, marking a strong showing by the community in the...

Vivek Ramaswamy loses Guv race despite Trump's backing
Vivek Ramaswamy loses Guv race despite Trump's backing

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, has lost Ohio's gubernatorial race to Democrat Amy Acton, who made history as the state's first woman governor.

1st ODI: Kohli lights up Auckland on eve of 38th birthday
1st ODI: Kohli lights up Auckland on eve of 38th birthday

Virat Kohli struck a fine 74 to guide India to a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the rain-hit first ODI of the series in Auckland on Wednesday, a day before his 38th birthday.

Another Indian, injured in Saudi airport attack, dies
Another Indian, injured in Saudi airport attack, dies

A second Indian national, critically injured in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, has died, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia announced. The embassy is providing full assistance to the family. This...