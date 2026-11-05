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All Agniveers to become regular soldiers after 6 years if...

Thu, 05 November 2026
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All serving Agniveers will be absorbed as regular soldiers after six years of service, provided they are willing to continue, physically fit and disciplined, defence officials said on Thursday, insisting that the Agnipath recruitment scheme has not been rolled back.

The clarification came a day after the government announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria.

Under the Agnipath scheme initiated in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retaining only 25 percent of them in regular services.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani announced the changes in the scheme on Wednesday just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces after completing their four-year tenure.

The decision to provide an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"All Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre. The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period," said a defence official.

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