Actor Kriti Sanon's personality rights protected by Delhi HC

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Image: @kritisanon/ Instagram





The plea pointed out that certain accounts on YouTube, Facebook, X and Pinterest were circulating her AI-generated and morphed images.



Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the content in question not only appropriated the commercial value of the plaintiff's identity but also affronted her dignity.



Merchandise with attributes of Sanon's persona have also been restrained.



Several public figures, like actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and other public figures have moved the court to protect their personality rights.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Third parties have been restrained by the Delhi high court from infringing actor Kriti Sanon's personality rights from posting AI-generated content online, including her morphed and sexually explicit images, videos, or audio.The interim order was passed on October 29, on Sanon's lawsuit alleging violation of her publicity and privacy rights by certain unknown persons.