2 dead, many feared trapped in building collapse in Delhi

12:04





-- REDIFF NEWS

Two people were killed and one injured after a portion of a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Thursday morning, police said.The incident took place in Gali Sattara, Sheesh Mahal, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station. Six fire department units were rushed to the spot following the collapse.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the search and rescue operation to look for people who may be trapped under the debris.According to the fire department, a call about the collapse was received around 9.50 am from the Paiwalan area. Two water tenders, a water bowser, a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) and an Incident Response Team (IRT) were initially sent to the site.At around 10.15 am, Station Officer DK Rai informed the department that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed and that some people might be trapped inside. He sought additional personnel and the deployment of a senior officer.The department subsequently sent another water tender along with Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla, taking the number of deployed units to six.ADO Rajesh Shukla, Station Officer Bhupender Sharma and SO DK Rai were overseeing the operation.