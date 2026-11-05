15 lakh banned tobacco packets worth Rs 7 crore seized in Kochi

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A multi-state narcotics racket was busted during 'Operation Toofan', Keralam government's anti-drug drive, that led to succcessful sezure of 15 lakh packets of 'banned tobacco products' from Aluva in Kochi district.The tobacco products, which were brought in large vehicles from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru were distributed across various parts of the state.Seven persons, including six from Rajasthan, were arrested, police said.Abdul, the kingpin of the racket, hails from Aluva while Jagaram (22), Narpat Lal (28), Bavara Ram (20), Anil Kumar (19), Bavesh Kumar (19) and Swaroop Ram (20) hail from Rajasthan.Banned tobacco products were found stored in sacks when the Edathala police, based on a tip-off, raided a godown operating in the Chakkamkulangara area of Keezhamadu village, according to District Police Chief K S Sudarshan.In all, 15 lakh packets of tobacco products priced for more than Rs 50 per pack, contained in 785 sacks, were seized during the raid.