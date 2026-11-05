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11 SDRF personnel rescued after boat capsizes in swollen Telangana lake

Thu, 05 November 2026
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Eleven SDRF personnel, who were feared missing after their boats capsized during a rescue operation in a swollen lake in Khammam district of Telangana, were rescued safely, officials said on Thursday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were deployed in two boats on Wednesday night to rescue a group of eight fishermen stranded in the overflowing Bethupalli lake in Sathupalli mandal of the district.

During the operation, strong water currents caused the SDRF boats to capsize. However, the SDRF personnel managed to cling to some trees near the lake shore before NDRF personnel rescued them during a night-long operation.

"All have been rescued," Khammam district collector Divakara T S said.

The Khammam district has been receiving rain under the influence of cyclone 'Murasu'.

The fishermen, who were stranded in the lake, were rescued on Wednesday night itself, he said.

Divakara said a total of 19 people -- 11 SDRF personnel and eight fishermen, were rescued.

It was a long night for the rescued personnel as they saved their lives by taking shelter near trees, braving darkness and snakes.

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