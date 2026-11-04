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You Will Never Guess The Cost Of Alia Bhatt's Blouse

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
Alia Bhatt made a statement at the Mumbai premiere of Ramayana in a green linen sari by Anavila, paired with a rather extraordinary custom blouse by Rimple and Harpreet. But this isn't your usual embellished blouse! 

The bespoke creation is crafted using antique Afghani and North-West Frontier jewellery, including metal chains, traditional pendants, coins, coloured stones and dangling charms.

Rimple reveals that the pieces were specially sourced by the RAH Jewels team over several months. The final assembly took approximately 10 days and nearly 150 man-hours. The designers, who are also creating costumes for Ramayana, including Sai Pallavi's Sita, have transformed fragments of history into wearable couture.

And the price of this one-of-a-kind blouse? Approximately Rs 12 lakh!

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