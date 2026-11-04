Won't allow Trump to silence us: Ilhan Omar wins 5th term

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Meanwhile, actor and legend Samuel L Jackson shared this on X.





WHAT THE SHIRT SAYS‼️ pic.x.com/89IzUb8J9p — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 3, 2026



Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has secured a fifth consecutive term in the US House of Representatives, defeating Republican nominee John Nagel in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, according to a projection by CBS News, as she vowed to continue speaking out against US President Donald Trump.Reacting to her victory, Omar thanked voters in Minnesota and said she had received a strong mandate to continue representing them in Congress."Thank you, Minnesota! I'm incredibly honored to continue to represent you in the People's House with a resounding mandate. We will not allow Trump to silence us," Omar said in a post on X.Omar, who has represented the Minneapolis-based district since 2019, comfortably retained her seat in one of the most Democratic-leaning congressional constituencies in Minnesota and across the United States.A refugee from Somalia, Omar has frequently been a target of Trump's criticism and anti-immigrant rhetoric.Following her initial election to Congress, Trump had told her to "go back" to her home country and has subsequently described her as "garbage" while calling for her to be investigated.