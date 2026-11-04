Willing to accept results: Trump as Dems take Senate

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President Trump posted this image on Truth Social





-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump has said he would accept the outcome of the midterm elections, even as Democrats made significant gains, winning key Senate and gubernatorial contests."I am absolutely willing to accept those results," Trump told The New York Times in an interview on Tuesday night, as election results began coming in.Democrats made major gains in several states, including Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio, where Trump had campaigned extensively. During his campaign appearances, the President had urged voters to treat the elections as though he himself were on the ballot.Trump also indicated that he was prepared to work with Democrats following their electoral gains."We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he told the newspaper.His remarks came just days after he suggested that he could use his veto powers to govern over the next two years if Democrats regained control of Congress.Trump blamed the Republican setbacks largely on his absence from the ballot, insisting that the party would have performed much better had he been a candidate. He also stood by his decision to endorse candidates such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton."I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.