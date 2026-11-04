Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Willing to accept results: Trump as Dems take Senate

Wed, 04 November 2026
Share:
10:38
President Trump posted this image on Truth Social
President Trump posted this image on Truth Social
US President Donald Trump has said he would accept the outcome of the midterm elections, even as Democrats made significant gains, winning key Senate and gubernatorial contests.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," Trump told The New York Times in an interview on Tuesday night, as election results began coming in.

Democrats made major gains in several states, including Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio, where Trump had campaigned extensively. During his campaign appearances, the President had urged voters to treat the elections as though he himself were on the ballot.

Trump also indicated that he was prepared to work with Democrats following their electoral gains.

"We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he told the newspaper.

His remarks came just days after he suggested that he could use his veto powers to govern over the next two years if Democrats regained control of Congress.

Trump blamed the Republican setbacks largely on his absence from the ballot, insisting that the party would have performed much better had he been a candidate. He also stood by his decision to endorse candidates such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE
LIVE! Not a hit on me: Trump as DEMOCRATS WIN HOUSE

Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump
Dems seize US House, Senate in big setback for Trump

Democrats are projected to gain control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant shift in the balance of power and delivering major victories in traditionally Republican...

Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress
Trump wields veto threat as Democrats take US Congress

Following the US midterm elections where Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, former President Donald Trump has asserted his intention to use his 'Veto' power against what he calls 'insane' legislative proposals from...

Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset
Vivek Ramaswamy defeated in major Republican upset

Democrats have achieved significant victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, notably flipping the Ohio governorship with Amy Acton defeating Vivek Ramaswamy, and securing the Texas Senate seat with James Talarico's win over Ken...

US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control
US House to get first Black Speaker as Dems take control

Democrats are projected to reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, paving the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House,...