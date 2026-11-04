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When Sonam Kapoor Wore Elizabeth Taylor's Priceless Emeralds

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram
Kim Kardarshian recently wore movie legend Elizabeth Taylor's gorgeous emerald and diamond necklace -- gifted to the Hollywood diva by her then husband Richard Burton -- and the Internet just can't stop talking about it. 

The Hindustan Times reports that the $12 million necklace was created in the 1960s by Bvlgari while Liz Taylor was in Rome filming Cleopatra. Burton bought it piece after piece from the Via Condotti boutique. 

While Kim only wore the piece recently, our very own Sonam Kapoor beat Ms Kardarshian to it a long time ago.

Sonam posts some throwback pictures of the time when she wore the exquisite necklace set in 2020.

She writes, 'Since everyone's talking about Elizabeth Taylor's iconic Bulgari necklace, I thought I'd throw it back to when I had my little moment with her. My big fashion revelation at the time? Red and green look rather fabulous together. Groundbreaking, I know. Clearly, this necklace has a better social life than most of us.'

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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