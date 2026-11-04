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Vivek Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor's race

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Democrat Amy Acton is projected to defeat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor's race, handing the Democrats control of the governor's office for the first time in nearly 15 years. The outcome follows a bitter campaign in which a controversial advertisement by Ramaswamy drew attention in the final days of the contest.

According to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), Acton was leading Ramaswamy by four percentage points, securing 50 per cent of the vote against his 46 per cent, with 76 per cent of ballots counted as of 10.30 pm EST.

Acton's victory would also make her the first woman to become governor of Ohio, a state that has never elected a woman to the office.

She will succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who could not seek another term because of term limits. Acton previously served as director of the Ohio Department of Health under his administration.

Ramaswamy, a billionaire biotechnology entrepreneur who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, entered the race with the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Both campaigned for him in Ohio as part of their efforts to support Republican candidates in traditionally conservative states.

Acton, however, maintained a narrow lead in opinion polls in the run-up to Election Day. Her campaign may also have benefited from the backlash over a controversial advertisement released by her Republican rival.

Ramaswamy spent $4 million on the advertisement, which featured Acton's estranged mother calling her a "liar". The ad drew criticism after Acton spoke publicly about an abusive childhood, including allegations of sexual abuse that led to rape charges against her late stepfather.

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