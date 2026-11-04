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US stock futures feel blue over Dem wins

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Cait Conley, Democratic candidate from New York's 17th Congressional District, wins. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Cait Conley, Democratic candidate from New York's 17th Congressional District, wins. Reuters/Brendan McDermid
US stock futures on Wednesday declined sharply as early election results pointed towards a potentially strong performance by Democrats, raising concerns among investors about possible policy changes and their impact on technology investments, particularly the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Dow Jones futures fell 400 points, or 0.8 per cent, while S&P 500 futures declined 1 per cent and Nasdaq futures dropped 2 per cent amid concerns about potential roadblocks to the AI boom.

The market reaction was particularly linked to 'Democrats' unexpectedly strong performance in Texas, including their victory in the state's governor race, which raised concerns about possible obstacles to the construction of data centres that form a key part of the AI industry.

The developments have put technology investments under focus, as investors assess whether the election outcome could create challenges for companies planning large-scale data centre projects.

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