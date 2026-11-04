US Midterms: Blue wave hits Texas, Dems lead gubernatorial, Senate races

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US Senator Jon Ossoff greets supporters after winning reelection in the US midterm elections. Reuters/Carlos Barria





-- REDIFF NEWS

Democrats have made early gains in traditionally Republican Texas, with the Senate and gubernatorial races tilting in their favour, according to projections by CBS News. The trends point to a possible political shift in the Lone Star State as the 2026 US midterm elections unfold.CBS News estimates showed Democratic candidates James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa leading their Republican rivals in the Senate and gubernatorial contests, respectively.In the governor's race, Hinojosa was ahead of Republican Greg Abbott with 57.2 per cent of the votes, against Abbott's 41.6 per cent, with 54 per cent of ballots counted, CBS News reported.The Senate contest also favoured the Democrats, with Talarico leading Republican Ken Paxton by 59.4 per cent to 39.1 per cent. Around 53 per cent of the ballots had been counted.While both races were leaning towards the Democrats, the results were yet to be finalised.The early leads mark a significant moment for the party, which has not won a statewide election in Texas in more than three decades.The developments have put Texas, long considered a Republican stronghold, in the spotlight, with Democrats emerging as serious contenders in two of the state's most closely watched races.Democrats were also making headway in Kansas, another traditionally Republican state, where the Senate race was leaning towards candidate Adam Hamilton.NBC News rated the Kansas Senate contest as leaning Democratic, indicating at least 75 per cent confidence in the projected outcome.The trends in Texas and Kansas add to signs of Democratic gains across several states. The midterm elections will determine the balance of power in the US Congress and could shape the political direction of President Donald Trump's administration.