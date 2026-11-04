Trump will be impeached multiple times: Republican senator

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Republican Senator Ted Cruz has warned that US President Donald Trump could face a barrage of congressional investigations, subpoenas and impeachment proceedings if Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress following the 2026 midterm elections.Cruz, who represents Texas in the Senate, predicted that the next two years of Trump's presidency could be marked by an intense political battle in Washington, with Democrats turning their attention to the President, his family and members of his Cabinet.Speaking on the Polymarket All In podcast, Cruz said Democrats would use their control of Congress to launch investigations and issue subpoenas."We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," he said.The Texas senator also predicted that Trump could face repeated impeachment attempts if Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives."I think we will also see two years of relentless impeachment. I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times," Cruz said.He further suggested that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth could be impeached before the current congressional session ends."I expect in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth," he said.Cruz also warned that a Democratic majority in the Senate could put judicial confirmations on hold. He said the move could leave a vacancy on the US Supreme Court unfilled for an extended period if one arose during the next two years."I think Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they'll keep the vacancy open for two years," Cruz said.He argued that Democratic lawmakers would face pressure from their supporters to take a hard line against the Trump administration."I don't think they care because their base is that radicalised," he added.