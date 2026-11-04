Top 10 cities with worst air pollution are in India

14:34

IMAGE: Delhi suffers hazardous AQI. Photograph: ANI Photo





The American Lung Association says hazardous AQI levels suggest staying indoors and exercising indoors as well. And those with sensitive lungs and in vulnerable conditions (elderly,

children, the pregnant, those with diabetes) should take even more precautions.





-- REDIFF NEWS

According to present live rankings by aqi.in, the world cities suffering the most air pollution right now are all in India.Most of them are in north India, near the capital. New Delhi makes the list too.Topping the list is Gurgaon with 351 AQI. Followed by Ghaziabad at 344 and Sonipat at 330.At No 4 is Bhiwani, Haryana and Hissar takes the 5th spot followed by Greater Noida, Rohtak, Bulandshahr, New Delhi, Faridabad, Noida.At 12 is the first non-Indian city: Kashgar, Xinjiang, China.The air conditions in the top 10 are so bad it is considered hazardous but life goes on like normal.