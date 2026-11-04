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TN theatres to start film screenings at 6 am

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association president Tirupur Subramaniam has expressed gratitude towards the state government move to allow six screenings a day.

Calling it a 'Deepvali gift' to the fraternity, Subramaniam said this increases the daily limit to six shows during major festive releases, a long-standing demand of the industry. 

The shows will begin as early as 6 am.

Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, already permit early morning screenings from 6 am. 

Subramaniam said that public reviews and box-office verdict reach audiences before the first show even begins in Tamil Nadu, dampening viewer enthusiasm and severely impacting the opening collections of film producers.

After the group communicated their difficulties to TN CM C Joseph Vijay, orders were issued allowing early morning 6 am screenings. The revision from the previous four-to-five-show cap to six shows a day would increase commercial entertainment tax receipts by an estimated 20 per cent.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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