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TN takes anti-pollution measures, allows only 2 hours of firecracker bursting this year

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Taking the pollution levels into consideration, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted the public to burst firecrackers strictly between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm this Diwali.

The two-hour window was announced to help curb air and noise pollution while encouraging safe, community-wide celebrations.

An official press release by the state administration said, "Deepavali is a festival of lights and family joy that should be celebrated in harmony with nature. We appeal to all residents to celebrate this day by choosing environment-friendly practices rather than high-decibel and smoke-emitting fireworks."

The judgment of the Supreme Court of 2018 said that the sale and manufacture are restricted strictly to reduced-emission "green crackers".

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has mobilised extensive awareness campaigns through school education networks, higher education institutions, Eco clubs, the National Green Corps (NGC), local corporate bodies, and district administrations.

The advisory firmly mandates the public to avoid joint or series crackers due to extreme noise spikes. 

Firecracker bursting near silence zones-or in the vicinity of fire-prone thatched huts remains strictly prohibited

-- REDIFF NEWS

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