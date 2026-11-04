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Tiger killed after being hit by train in TN

Wed, 04 November 2026
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A tiger was killed after being hit by a train near Puliyarai on the Bhagavathipuram railway section in Tenkasi district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Wednesday on the railway line connecting Sengottai in Tamil Nadu with neighbouring Keralam. 

Locals who spotted the carcass near the Bhagavathipuram railway gate alerted the forest department.

Forest officials rushed to the spot, inspected the carcass and launched an inquiry into the incident.

The forest areas of the Western Ghats in Tenkasi district are home to several wild animals-elephants, leopards, tigers, bears and wild boars.

In recent times, wild animals have frequently strayed out of forest areas into agricultural lands, damaging crops and posing a threat to farmers.

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