The uses passports should not have!

12:59

Photograph: Kind courtesy X.com





We don't what happened after that. Was his passport impounded?

The Passport Officer in Kerala was shocked after seeing a person's passport which came for renewal🤣🤣 pic.x.com/M6l18qpcy3 — 🇮🇳 DK Sardana 🇮🇳 (@dksardana) November 3, 2026



A passport officer in Kerala had a bit of a shock when he was presented with an expired passport that needed renewal, attached to a renewal application.Clearly the owner of the passport had no idea about the sanctity of a passport and how it was meant to be used.He had converted it to a pocket-sized diary and was storing telephone numbers which were all filled into the passport in an ugly scrawl. He was even using it as a jotting pad to do sums on the side :).