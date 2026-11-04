The uses passports should not have!

A passport officer in Kerala had a bit of a shock when he was presented with an expired passport that needed renewal, attached to a renewal application.
Clearly the owner of the passport had no idea about the sanctity of a passport and how it was meant to be used.
He had converted it to a pocket-sized diary and was storing telephone numbers which were all filled into the passport in an ugly scrawl. He was even using it as a jotting pad to do sums on the side :).
We don't what happened after that. Was his passport impounded?