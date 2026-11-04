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The uses passports should not have!

Wed, 04 November 2026
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12:59
Photograph: Kind courtesy X.com
Photograph: Kind courtesy X.com
A passport officer in Kerala had a bit of a shock when he was presented with an expired passport that needed renewal, attached to a renewal application. 

Clearly the owner of the passport had no idea about the sanctity of a passport and how it was meant to be used. 

He had converted it to a pocket-sized diary and was storing telephone numbers which were all filled into the passport in an ugly scrawl. He was even using it as a jotting pad to do sums on the side :). 

We don't what happened after that. Was his passport impounded?

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