The two big reasons why Dems WON the Senate

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Democratic supporters celebrate. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Democrats are projected to control the House of Representatives in the next Congress, marking a profound political realignment as voters deliver a sharp rebuke to the ruling party amid rising economic anxiety.



According to the Fox News Voter Poll, four key demographic groups- young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters- shifted away from the Grand Old Party in large numbers, turning against Republicans while placing blame on the Iran war and tariffs.



This profound electoral shift has enabled Democrats to secure victories not just in tightly contested seats, but across several traditionally red districts as well. While the exact scale of the incoming Democratic majority remains to be fully determined, the party is expected to capture dozens of seats.



With Republicans previously holding a razor-thin advantage, Democrats required a net gain of just three seats to reach the 218 threshold and seize control of the 435-member chamber for the first time in four years.



A Democratic takeover of the House in January is poised to dramatically alter the balance of power in Washington, even if Republicans retain their Senate majority in the midterm elections.



Such a majority could substantially elevate congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump and his administration through intensive committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas, while simultaneously blocking the passage of Republican legislative priorities and forcing intense negotiations over federal spending.



Furthermore, the reconquest of the chamber positions current Minority Leader Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to become the first African American Speaker of the House, succeeding Republican Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana.



As the political landscape shifts following these midterm polls, US President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he would accept the election results and remained prepared to work alongside Democrats.