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Suhas Subramanyam re-elected from Virginia

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Suhas Subramanyam, who served as an advisor to President Barack Obama, has been re-elected as a member of the US House of Representatives.

Subramanyam, 40, won from Virginia's 10th congressional district, polling over 61.5 per cent of the vote against Republican Dave Beckwith, who managed to win 36.4 per cent of the ballots cast.

Born in Houston to Indian parents, took lessons of service while attending college at Tulane University in New Orleans, where he helped organise volunteers to rebuild the communities affected by Hurricane Katrina.

He served on Capitol Hill as a policy aide, where he worked to expand and improve health care access to millions of Americans, helped build a bipartisan coalition in support of immigration reform, and drafted legislation to increase job opportunities and funding for veterans, seniors, and working families.

After earning his law degree with honours at Northwestern University, Subramanyam served as a White House technology policy advisor to President Obama.

After a stint in the White House, Subramanyam started his own small business in Loudoun County and also served as a volunteer EMT and firefighter.

He was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and served for two terms. Subramanyam was also a member of the Virginia State Senate before being elected to the US House of Representatives in 2024.

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