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Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth's Dharman

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Sreeleela in Dharman
Sreeleela in Dharman
The makers of Dharman have confirmed yet another starry addition to the much-anticipated entertainer. Sreeleela has joined Rajinikanth's film, with a new teaser video unveiled on social media offering fans a glimpse of her look in the movie, though her character's name remains under wraps. 

Dharman will be the fourth Tamil film for the actress, who is primarily known for her Telugu movies. 

She had made her Kollywood debut in 2026 with Parasakthi, opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She will also be seen opposite Dhanush in Om, which is due for release on November 20, and in Ajith's Dare Devil, which was announced recently. 

Dharman marks Rajinikanth's next big-screen outing after the phenomenal success of Nelson's Jailer 2. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is targeting a 2027 release.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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