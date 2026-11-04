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Shashi Tharoor's has a surprising alternative for the terms 'godi' and 'andhbhakt'

Wed, 04 November 2026
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15:03
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his use of intellectual, high-end vocabulary from a lexicon that leaves even the most intelligent public curious. He has offered an alternative for the words 'godi', 'andhbhakt' and 'paid followers'.

Words like 'andhbhakts' and 'godi media' are often used by the government's critics to describe the BJP's hardcore supporters.

The wordsmith and MP from Thiruvananthapuram has left social media users in splits after he revealed the word 'quockerwodger', meaning a political puppet; a person who is controlled by someone else and acts on their instructions.

He took to his social media handle on X and said, "For those tired of describing people as 'andhbhakts', 'godi', 'paid followers' and the like, an acceptable alternative?"



In September, Tharoor had shared 'Quockerwodger' and its meaning, calling it the  word of our era. He had taken a dig at the government by posting the word. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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