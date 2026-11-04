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Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital after Pune discharge

Wed, 04 November 2026
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NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after he was discharged from a multi-speciality healthcare centre in Pune for further tests.

Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said in a social media post that her father has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital here.

Earlier in the day, the 85-year-old veteran politician was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was admitted on November 2, following complaints of cough and pleuritic (chest) pain.

After Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Sule said he was undergoing medical tests and his health parameters were stable.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Pawar over the phone and enquired about his health as the veteran leader was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic, his aide said.

The prime minister advised Pawar to take complete rest, Pawar's aide Vitthal Maniyar said.

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