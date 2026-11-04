Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics linking 'Animal' to Andhra chainsaw attack

17:22

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Wednesday hit back at critics drawing comparisons between a violent classroom scene in his 2023 hit Animal and the recent chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh, accusing them of using the tragedy to settle personal scores.



In a strongly worded post on X, the director said the first response to a heinous crime should be empathy for the victims and an attempt to understand the larger problem, rather than finding a scapegoat in cinema.



"It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores," he wrote.



Vanga also took aim at actors, directors and producers who, he alleged, were using the incident as an opportunity to criticise his work.



"This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work," he said.



"A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference," Vanga added.



Vanga's comments came amid a social media debate over the classroom sequence in Animal, in which Ranbir Kapoor's character enters a college classroom carrying an assault rifle and fires shots to intimidate students.



The scene has resurfaced in the aftermath of the Andhra Pradesh chainsaw incident last week.



Two Class 10 students were attacked with an electric chainsaw by a man inside a classroom at a government high school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.



While one girl sustained critical injuries, another girl student sustained injuries on her leg while trying to intervene and protect her classmate. The accused, a daily wager and close relative of the student, had reportedly been stalking her after she rejected his advances.



Since the incident, several users have questioned the portrayal of violence in mainstream cinema, especially in films such as Animal and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.



"Animal and Dhurandhar have made violence and abuse look romantic. When you glorify a violent and abusive character, it is problematic. Worse people show these movies to their kids. We have seen an increase in rapes by underage boys... Parents are responsible, yes but so is the society that encourages this kind of cinema," one netizen said.



One comment read, "The way a young man entered a school classroom with a chainsaw and attacked the school girl looks no less than a disturbing movie scene. This raises serious questions about the influence of movies and web series that glorify extreme violence. We need to stay away from movies like KGF, Dhurandhar, Mirzapur, Animal etc."



YouTuber Dhruv Rathee had also blamed movies like Animal and Dhurandhar for real-life crime cases.



"Special thanks to movies like Animal and Dhurandhar... For giving templates to these criminals," he wrote on X.



However, a section of social media users also came out in defence of the films, arguing that cinema should not be held responsible for crimes committed in real life.



Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma posted, "Blaming films for rise in violence is like, blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings."



A social media user said, "If Animal had not been released, which movie would you have blamed? According to your logic, Patrick Bateman used a chainsaw to kill someone in American Psycho. So, if a similar murder happened in New York City, would you blame that movie?"