Salman Khan returns to playback singing

17:06

@BeingSalmanKhan/X

Salman Khan has made a comeback to playback singing after 11 years with his new song Teri Sexy Beauty from Apoorva Lakhia's military drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.



The peppy romantic number features Salman alongside actor Chitrangda Singh and was released on Wednesday.



The song is a Himesh Reshammiya musical, with Salman Khan and Muskaan as singers and Sajid Khan as composer and lyricist.



Salman shared the song on his social media in the early hours of Wednesday with the caption, "Departure time 5:12 am. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon #TeriSexyBeauty Out Now."



In the video, Chitrangda is seen dancing in a red sari, while Salman makes an appearance in a recording studio, singing the song in his signature style.



The two actors are also seen dancing together in the music video.



Salman's forthcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is yet to get a release date.



Salman first lent his voice to Chandi Ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor from the 1999 film Hello Brother.



He has since sung several popular tracks, including Most Wanted Track from Wanted, Hangover from Kick, as well as Tu Hi Tu and Hai Yehi Zindagi from the same film.



He had last sung the track Main Hoon Hero Tera from the 2015 film Hero.