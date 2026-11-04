Rupee gains 17 paise to settle at 94.58 against Us dollar

19:59





The unit finally settled at 94.58 (provisional), up 17 paise from its previous closing level.



On Tuesday, the domestic currency rose 9 paise to close at 94.75 against the US dollar.

The rupee stayed firm for the second straight session to settle 17 paise higher at 94.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, drawing support from easing crude oil prices, a weak American currency and capital inflows from overseas investors.Positive domestic equities market also favoured the local currency even as the outcome of the US midterm elections improved global sentiment, forex traders said.In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.61 and hit the high of 94.50 and the low of 94.87 against the greenback.