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Revealed! Tabu's first look as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani in King 100

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Tabu in King 100
Tabu in King 100
Tabu is celebrating her 55th birthday on November 4, and the occasion has brought fans their first glimpse of the actress in Annapurna Studios' upcoming film, tentatively titled King 100, marking Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's 100th film. 

Tabu plays Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a politician from a royal lineage. The 53 second-long teaser hints at her portraying a powerful antagonist in the film, with the promo prominently declaring 'This time, it is not Love. It's War.' 

King 100 marks Tabu's reunion with Nagarjuna after 28 years. Their last film together was the 1998 romantic comedy, Aavida Maa Aavide

Sharing the teaser on social media along with a birthday wish, Nagarjuna wrote, 'The world will never forget 'Pandu' from Ninne Pelladatha... and now you'll be etched in our memories as 'Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.' You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire. This time, it's not love...' 

The final line hints that the two actors will not be seen in a romantic setting this time, unlike in their previous films together. 

Written and directed by R A Karthik, King 100 is aiming for a theatrical release on December 24.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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