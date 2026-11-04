'Republicans could struggle to regain control of Congress in 2028 polls'

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Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis





-- REDIFF NEWS

Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has warned that Republicans could find it difficult to win back control of Congress in 2028, predicting that Democrats could expand their Senate majority to 55 seats and win more than 250 seats in the House following their sweeping gains in the 2026 midterm elections.In a post on X, DeSantis said the scale of the Democratic victory, combined with the electoral map, could leave Republicans struggling to regain control of Congress. He suggested the party might have to wait until 2032 to secure a Senate majority."Dems will get 55 Senate seats and 250+ House seats. Looking at the Senate map and considering such a massive House margin, it is very unlikely Republicans will recapture the Congress in 2028. Might not have a shot at Senate control until 2032," DeSantis wrote.His remarks came after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party had won control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican hold over the House and Senate.The Democratic gains extended to several traditionally Republican-leaning states, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina.In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the state's first Latina governor, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office. Democrat James Talarico was also projected to defeat Republican Ken Paxton in the state's Senate race.