Remark against SP leader lands DU professor in trouble

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





Ragi issued a public apology in a post on X on Tuesday evening after political reactions in Uttar Pradesh intensified.



"This was not aimed at any entire community but rather at abusers like him. Some people might have felt hurt by this, so I apologise; that was not my intention," he wrote.



University officials shared visuals showing the office in a ransacked condition.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Delhi University senior professor Sangit Kumar Ragi's office was allegedly ransacked on November 4 over his controversial remarks against a Samajwadi Party spokesperson during a television debate triggered this incident.Ragi, a senior professor in the Delhi University's department of political science, had allegedly made casteist remarks against SP spokesperson Manoj Kaka during a TV debate.Some people are reported to have entered Ragi's office and vandalised it in protest against his remarks.