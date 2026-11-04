'Rate thoda jyada laga': Nitin Gadkari shares his own Swiggy moment

22:07

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday quipped about finding food prices on Swiggy "slightly high" during a past order, using his experience to illustrate how market competition and scale naturally bring consumer costs down.



Speaking in a lighter vein at the launch of Swiggy Instamart's EV Battery Swapping Network and EV Ecosystem Awards, Gadkari noted that increased market scale and business volume eventually lead to fairer rates for consumers.



"Maine bhi Swiggy se ek baar hamare ghar par kuch bulaya tha. Rate mujhe thoda jyada laga, dheere dheere competition jab hogi, natural course me price kam ho jayega... (I once ordered something home on Swiggy and felt the price was slightly high. But as competition grows, prices will naturally come down. That is how business works-higher production brings reasonable rates)," he said.



The minister, however, did not disclose what he had ordered or when.