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Rare Tagore Exhibition Comes To Mumbai

Wed, 04 November 2026
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IMAGE: Rabindrath Tagore, Boulogne, France, 1926. Photograph: Kind courtesy Georges Chevalier/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons
IMAGE: Rabindrath Tagore, Boulogne, France, 1926. Photograph: Kind courtesy Georges Chevalier/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons
A rare exhibition of a private collection of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's letters, handwritten manuscripts, photographs, artwork and personal belongings will be on display at Christie's Mumbai from November 10 to December 18.

The collection was preserved by acclaimed writer-poet and Tagore's protege Maitreyi Devi and her family. The collection is being displayed in public for the first time, reports The Guardian.

Titled Rabindranath Tagore and Mungpoo: The Collection and Archive of Maitreyi Devi, the collection traces Tagore’s visits to Mungpoo near Darjeeling, a quiet retreat and inspiration for Tagore in the last years of his life, according to Christie's.

Gurudev was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh. He composed about 2,200 songs, 2,000 poems and 2,500 paintings. 

The Christie's exhibition in Mumbai will be on display at Dhanraj Mahal near the Gateway of India, November 10 to December 18.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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