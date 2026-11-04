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Ranbir's daughter Raha to make movie debut in Ramayana: Part 1?

Wed, 04 November 2026
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Ranbir Kapoor With Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor With Raha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
If you are planning to watch Ramayana: Part 1 in theatres this weekend, keep your eyes peeled. You might just spot the unexpected screen debut of a little star kid. 

In a recent BBC interview during the film's promotions, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his four-year-old daughter, Raha, has a scene with him, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. 

This is quite interesting, considering how fiercely protective Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are of Raha's privacy. The couple have been careful about her public appearances and routinely conceal her face in family pictures shared on social media. 

In the same interview, Ranbir said, 'Raha herself is so interested in the story of the Ramayana. Alia and I always tell her stories. She has visited the sets many times. She has given a shot with Sai and 'Lakshmana' (referring to Ravie Dubey), too. So she's really been a part of this journey. I am so happy that this would be the first story that she will watch on screen because I would like her to watch it.'

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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